Zikalala says decision to reshuffle Cabinet was to accelerate transformation

The move, seen as a result of factional battles within the African National Congress, was already criticised by political parties and analysts.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday said his Cabinet reshuffle was taken in a bid to accelerate transformation.

Zikalala moved Nomusa Dube-Ncube from the provincial Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department to become the province’s new finance MEC.

Ravi Pillay, who previously headed the Finance Department, was moved to Dube-Ncube’s old post, becoming the provincial leader of government.

STATEMENT BY THE PREMIER OF KWAZULU-NATAL, MR SIHLE ZIKALALA ANNOUNCING THE RECONFIGURATION OF THE PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL pic.twitter.com/cm1PPUY116 KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 17, 2020

The move, seen as a result of factional battles within the African National Congress (ANC), was already been criticised by political parties and analysts.

Zikalala said Dube-Ncube and Pillay would perform better in their new departments, over a year since he first announced his executive committee.

The premier said Dube-Ncube was fit to run the provincial Finance Department because she had previously served as speaker of the eThekwini Municipality, where he claims she acquired finance management skills.

“The reality is that it always helps to deploy a person who has an understanding or more expertise in that particular area,” Zikalala said.

In an interview with vEyewitness News, Dube-Ncube avoided responding to direct questions on the matter.

“It’s work that needs to be done and whatever needs to be done needs to be done,” she said.

Meanwhile, political analyst Xolani Dube said Zikalala reshuffled the provincial executive committee for his own political perseveration at the expense of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

