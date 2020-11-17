Zak Yacoob: What Zondo decides on Zuma recusal bid will be right

Former President Jacob Zuma will find out on Tuesday whether his application for the deputy chief justice to recuse himself is successful.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob believes that whatever decision state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo makes on the recusal application, it will be just.

Former President Jacob Zuma will find out on Tuesday whether his application for the deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful.

GALLERY: Former President Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry

Zuma claims that Zondo is insensitive and believes that he's made up his mind that the former president is guilty.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s lawyer argues Zondo has been putting words in witnesses’ mouths

Yacoob said that if Zondo came to the conclusion that there was no conflict of interest, the public must accept it.

"Raymond Zondo has been a good judge and for a very long time, has been a deputy Chief Justice and not for nothing and as far as I’m concerned, without prejudging the application, what he decides, in this case, will be right."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.