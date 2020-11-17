Worcester man arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend and her son abandons bail

Mogammed Kasiem Fortuin appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He was charged with the murder of Melvina Adler and her son, Jovante.

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester man accused of having killed his ex-girlfriend and her 11-year-old son on Tuesday abandoned his bail bid.

The accused is believed to have bludgeoned the mom and son to death using a hammer more than a week ago.

The case was postponed until December for further investigation.

