WATCH LIVE: Motsoaledi grilled by MPs over Bushiri escape
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is appearing before Parliament's Home Affairs committee where he is explain how fraud accused pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife managed to flee the country after handing in their travel documents.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is appearing before Parliament's Home Affairs committee where he is explain how fraud accused pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife managed to flee the country after handing in their travel documents.
WATCH: Motsoaledi grilled by MPs over Bushiri escape