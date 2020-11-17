Urgent COVID-19 hotspot alert issued for WC's Garden Route

George, which currently has 628 active cases, was on Tuesday the highest in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Tuesday issued an urgent COVID-19 hotspot alert for the Garden Route.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also singled out the region when addressing the nation last week.

Provincial authorities said they were concerned over a rapid rise in infections in George, Knysna and Bitou.

Premier Alan Winde said, “The garden route is recording major increases in COVID at the moment. We need the help of every person to stop the surge.”

