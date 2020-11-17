SA Investment Conference hopes to sell country as attractive business stop

On the conference’s agenda are various subjects, including the energy plan, small business growth and infrastructure investment.

JOHANNESBURG - As government works on the economy’s recovery, it will once more host an investment conference for the next two days, starting on Tuesday afternoon, in an effort to attract much-needed investment from the international business community.

While the initial events will be held virtually, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the over 1,000 delegates who have signed up for the event on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether government will achieve the purpose of the conference, which is to encourage businesses that have committed over R600 billion in investments to break ground on envisaged projects.

This pressure has been amplified by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the economy shrink even more and the government borrowing even more money to keep the public purse afloat.

In his weekly letter on Monday, the president expressed confidence that the event would be a success, adding that the country remained an attractive investment destination.

The goal is for R1.2 trillion to be invested in South Africa in the next five years.

