NMB officials say more beds will be made available as COVID-19 cases spike

The municipality has seen a rise in cases, with the Eastern Cape province having now recorded nearly 109,000 infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Hospitals in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are under pressure with a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in recent days, however, officials there said that more beds were being made available.

That's an increase of nearly 7,000 new cases in just the last week, with the majority having been reported in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Head of the Eastern Cape Health Department Sibongile Zungu said: “At Livington Hospital, there are 72 beds that have been made available from the basement which was prepared for the 2010 disaster management. The doctors that come from the Doctors without Borders will support and there will be doctors moving from quieter districts to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is visiting the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Tuesday to help with the intervention plan.

