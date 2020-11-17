NDZ given 2 weeks to respond to court papers arguing against lockdown extension

A group called Dear South Africa has approached the Johannesburg High Court giving Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma until 1 December to give reasons why this case should not go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been given two weeks to respond to court papers filed by a group called Dear South Africa, which argues that the lockdown should not be extended any further.

The group has approached the Johannesburg High Court, giving the minister until 1 December to give reasons why this case should not go ahead.

The group wants to ensure the State of Disaster, which was declared back in March is not extended again.

It argues that the lockdown was declared to give government time to prepare its health response.

The managing director of the group Dear South Africa, Rob Hutchingson, said that they wanted Parliament to be given oversight powers when these decisions are made.

"With the danger with the State of Disaster, the minister has absolute power to institute relations and new laws and take us back to level five. We need to remove that power and any further developments will have to go through Parliament and require parliamentary oversight."

