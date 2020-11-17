NC schoolteacher accused of raping teen to return to court for formal bail bid

The 41-year-old stands accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - A Kimberley primary school teacher will head back to court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

The 41-year-old stands accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.

The teacher faces a charge of rape after he allegedly preyed on the 13-year-old learner.

He appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Monday where the matter was postponed to later this week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “The accused will be remanded in custody until his next appearance on 19 November for formal bail application. The State will be opposing bail.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.