NC schoolteacher accused of raping teen to return to court for formal bail bid
The 41-year-old stands accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.
CAPE TOWN - A Kimberley primary school teacher will head back to court on Thursday for a formal bail application.
He made his first court appearance on Monday.
The teacher faces a charge of rape after he allegedly preyed on the 13-year-old learner.
He appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Monday where the matter was postponed to later this week.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “The accused will be remanded in custody until his next appearance on 19 November for formal bail application. The State will be opposing bail.”