Mkhize: COVID-19 cluster outbreaks don't mean whole country having resurgence

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is a major concern for health experts with more than 6,000 active COVID-19 cases.

FILE: Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize during a walkabout at the Dora Ngiza Hospital in Port Elizabeth on 23 July 2020. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
FILE: Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize during a walkabout at the Dora Ngiza Hospital in Port Elizabeth on 23 July 2020. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is visiting COVID-19 hotspots in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday to assist with the intervention strategy to prevent cluster outbreaks from spreading to other parts.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is a major concern for health experts, with more than 6,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Around 130 medical personnel are in quarantine in the area.

Mkhize said that they needed to contain the spike in coronavirus cases in the Eastern Cape before it spread any further.

"If you look at the boundary between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, it is related to the seasonal workers that go through those particular areas. Those cluster outbreaks don’t necessarily mean that the whole country is going through a huge resurgence."

