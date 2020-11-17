Man accused of murdering Amahle Quku to remain behind bars due to court delays

Leonard Mzingeli appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the case has been postponed until 3 December.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing a 17-year-old Philippi Teenager remains behind bars following another delay in court proceedings.

He was arrested shortly after Amahle Quku's body was found near her home in Browns Farm back in June.

Quku’s body was discovered by residents of the Siyahlala informal settlement on a Saturday morning almost five months ago.

Her hands were bound.

Her alleged attacker, Mzingeli was known to teenager's family and is said to be from the same community.

Mzingeli has previously abandoned his bail bid.

He made another brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

He's also been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to kill another person.

