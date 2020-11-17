Lockdown sees crime plummet in Gauteng

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Patricia Rampota on Tuesday gave an account of the number of crimes committed in Gauteng, particularly during the national state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has recorded a 16% decrease in serious crimes.

Police officials on Tuesday presented the provincial July to September 2020 crime stats.

#sapsGP #CrimeStats Gauteng: Property related crimes had a decrease with a case difference of 7 755 cases lower at 25%. Other serious crime -> Commercial crime indicated an increase of 2,8% that translates to 208 cases higher than Jul to Sept 2019/2020. ME pic.twitter.com/QYStc6Ikv3 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2020

While the provincial crime stats showed a positive image of the province’s fight against crime, Rampota said the lockdown definitely had a huge impact on almost all categories.

The reduction was in all broad categories of crime namely: contact, house robberies, and other serious crimes.

However, Gauteng saw an increase in cash-in-transit robberies - 14 cases higher - and truck hijackings increased by 52%.

Police also noticed that criminals changed their modus operandi during the lockdown period, scamming citizens through the internet, ATM withdrawals, and false information.

#sapsGP #CrimeStats Gauteng: The contact-related crime category that consists of arson and malicious damage to property saw a decrease of 13,4% however arson increased by 6,3% which was 9 cases higher. ME pic.twitter.com/548CfkNo0s SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2020

