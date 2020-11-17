Latest CT tremor no cause for panic, says SA Council for Geoscience

Early on Tuesday morning, the 3.4 magnitude tremor rattled parts of the city.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for Geoscience said that a minor earthquake felt in Saldanha Bay near Cape Town isn't cause for panic.

Speaking on Cape Talk this morning, the council's David Khoza: "It happened about 60km just off Cape Town. It was a lot closer than the one that happened before in the ocean over 1,000km away. We've noted some reports of people left shaken."

There've been no reports of any damage.

Two months ago, a tremor was also felt in Cape Town.

"The same sort of fault lines that we see onshore, we see the same fault lines offshore. In this case, it was probably one of those fault lines that moved a little bit and caused the tremor but there is no link to the one that happened before or in the ocean."

Chief scientist Michelle Grobbelaar at the Council for Geoscience said that this was a mild earthquake compared to countries such as Japan.

"We're very lucky in South Africa that we're in a low to moderate seismically active area, so that means that we get magnitude 3 or 4 earthquakes, nothing huge like overseas, but yes people would feel it, especially at that time of night because everything is quiet, you're probably in bed or sitting around the TV or computer."

