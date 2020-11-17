20°C / 22°C
KZN Premier Zikalala reshuffles his Cabinet

Former Finance MEC Ravi Pillay has been moved to the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department, thus assuming the role of the province’s leader of government business. Nomusa Dube-Ncube will now head the Finance department.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala (left) watches as Nomusa Dube-Ncube (centre) is sworn in as Finance MEC on 17 November 2020. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
25 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday reshuffled his Cabinet, making changes in the province’s Finance as well as in Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs departments.

Former Finance MEC Ravi Pillay has been moved to the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department, thus assuming the role of the province’s leader of government business.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube will now head the Finance department.

The reshuffle is seen as Zikalala’s bid to consolidate his power amid claims that Dube-Ncube has ambitions to take over the premiership of KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, Zikalala has commended both Pillay and Dube-Ncube as seasoned leaders who will respond better to the economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

