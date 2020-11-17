'It's a Mantsho lifestyle': Palesa Mokubung on her plans for a fashion empire

She’s bold and distinctive! Palesa Mokubung’s brand, Mantsho, continues to break barriers with prints and textiles. Mantsho has stitched itself deeply in the design DNA of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – She's bold and distinctive! Palesa Mokubung's Mantsho, a women's clothing line, continues to break barriers with prints and textiles. With bold designs, delicate fabrics and an explosion of striking prints, the brand has stitched itself deeply in the design DNA of South Africa.

Over a year ago, she became the first female African designer to collaborate with the Swedish fashion company H&M and now she is venturing into decor.



“I’m living out my vision of my brand, I’m not trying to do it, ngiyayenza (I'm doing it).”

The creative director and founder of the Mantsho fashion label said that she was creating a proudly South African empire.

“I’m in the process of creating a proudly South African empire, something for us women and our homes. It’s a Mantsho lifestyle.”

Building on her empire, she recently launched a rug collection that mirrors her design style.

Mantsho partnered with local leading decor company Airloom to create fashion floor art.

“I said I have a couple of prints I would love to put on rugs, would you make them for me? Then they [Airloom] suggested that we collaborate. It’s a concept I believed in and I thought, why not? They are the best at what they do, they are affordable and their quality is very good.”

The designer is not just about making bold statements on the runway or now with floor art - she recently collaborated with insurance company 1st for Women and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to encourage women to live fearlessly.

They designed a T-shirt with the bold Mantsho prints, emblazoned with the word “FEARLESS”.

At least 20% of all proceeds will go to 1st for Women Foundation to fight against the Abuse of women and children

“I got a call from 1st for Women and they asked me to design a T-shirt for their ambassador Zozibini Tunzi so it would be a collaboration between the three of us. We spoke about the word 'fearless' and what it means to me and what it means to Zozi.”

Support all our Fearless Women this Womens day by Pinking out your profile pictures like I have.#1stforwomen #IAMFEARLESS @zozitunzi @firstforwomen pic.twitter.com/LBm5tm0FwE Palesa Mokubung (@PalesaMokubung) August 9, 2020

When it comes to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for South Africans to buy local, Palesa stressed the importance of having a positive view on citizens supporting the industry.

“I see South Africans supporting us! I have a nice international following and even then my international clients are South African. When you do good work, people notice. Just do good work.”

Mokubung has called on the government to do more to support the industry.

