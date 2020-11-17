Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi to explain to MPs how Bushiris fled SA

Fraud accused pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country last week while out on bail of R200,000 each.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Tuesday morning explain to members of Parliament how fraud-accused self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, fled the country.

Now members of Parliament want answers from the Home Affairs Minister and his department officials on how this happened.

Home Affairs committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said that they had noted Motsoaledi’s assertion that the Bushiris' stated permanent residency was also fraudulent.

He said that the committee had on countless occasions highlighted the need for consequence management against corrupt elements in the Department of Home Affairs, which compromised the security of the national population register, by fraudulently granting permits to undeserving recipients.

On claims that the Bushiris may have hitched a lift with the Malawian president, Bongo said that that would also have to be clarified.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it will bring an application in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act for a warrant of arrest for the fugitive couple.

