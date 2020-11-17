Hawks: We're not embarrassed, we put our faith in Bushiris to abide by rules

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the Bushiris who have around 48 hours left before they're due to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Tuesday said they were not necessarily embarrassed by the escape of fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary who slipped the country in contravention of their bail conditions.

Their combined R400,000 bail has been forfeited.

Their bail has already been revoked and if they fail to appear before court on Thursday they will also forfeit their residence here.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale said: “We are also applying for arrest notice with Interpol, which means now law enforcement in this country will be speaking to law enforcement in Malawi through Interpol should he not become available on Thursday.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that we are embarrassed because the only thing that is different from everything else is that Bushiri happened to be in the media space. At the end of the day, we and the courts put our faith in him, saying that he would abide by the rules as set out by the court but he didn't."

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi admitted to Eyewitness News on Monday that government was struggling to secure the country’s borders.

