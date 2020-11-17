Four more suspects arrested for Atlantis teen Jordan Moore's murder

Moore's senseless killing has seen community members come together to help find justice for the slain teen.

CAPE TOWN - Four more suspects have been arrested for the murder of an Atlantis teenager.

Jordan Moore (16) and two other people were threatened at gunpoint just over a week ago.

They were then apparently forced to buy alcohol for the assailants.

Jordan was later found stabbed to death.

He'd also been mauled by dogs.

On Sunday, detectives arrested the four men.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Four male suspects, aged between 20 and 36, were arrested on 15 November on a charge of murder. They are due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court today, where bail will be opposed."

Six people are now in custody in connection with Moore's murder.

A week ago, two men appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates Court where their case was remanded until 22 January.

The senseless killing has seen community members come together to help find justice for the slain teen.



The motive for the killing is still unclear.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.