EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy and warm conditions forecast for SA

Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy to warm weather conditions for most parts of the country on Wednesday.

GAUTENG

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north.

Johannesburg will see a high of 32°C, Pretoria 33°C, and Hammanskraal will be scorching, with a high of 35°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The province will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the west in the morning, becoming sunny and cool to warm.

Cape Town will see a high of 23°C, George 19°C, and Beaufort West 23°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon.

Durban will see a high of 28°C, Richard’s Bay and Newcastle residents can expect a high of 33°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

