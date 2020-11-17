EFF says protests near Brackenfell High will be peaceful

Following violent clashes between party supporters and some residents last week, the school's governing body has launched a Western Cape High Court bid wanting to restrict the proximity of demonstrators to the school grounds.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said that the location of its demonstrations were important to draw attention to concerns raised at Brackenfell High School.

The case has been postponed until 2 December.

EFF members reiterated that their demonstrations would be peaceful and would not interfere with access to the school.

In its founding affidavit, Brackenfell High School's governing body (SGB) argued that it would be impossible for learners to focus on their examinations if protests at the school continued and escalated.

The party said that there was no evidence to suggest that this would be the case.

SGB officials want the party barred from demonstrating in front of the school and in some main access roads around its premises.

This the EFF said was an attempt to move demonstrations to an area that was irrelevant to the issues at hand.

The governing body has stressed that its duty was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all learners.

The EFF said that the school did not make a case that members' actions were unlawful.

