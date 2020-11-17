Delft NGO appeals for public support in effort to feed more kids on Christmas

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit has been providing little ones with Christmas lunch since 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A Delft organisation aims to feed more than 1,000 children on Christmas Day.

The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit has been providing little ones with Christmas lunch since 2017.

The unit’s Candice Van Der Rheede and her 11 servers usually fund this from their own pockets, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it a lot harder for them to do so this time around.

“Most of the members can’t afford it and that is why we are seeking assistance. Last year, we made just under 1,000 meals and it wasn’t enough. The hardest part for me was telling the kids there isn’t more food. That was the most horrible feeling,” she said.

With Christmas just 37 days away, the organisation on Tuesday appealed for donations and funds.

“We want to get more people involved with the serving of the lunch and to get lucky packets for the kids,” she said.

Those who are able to donate food items or funds could contact Candice at 082 225 2612.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.