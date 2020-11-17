DBE committed to ensuring integrity of matric exams upheld in wake of paper leak

On Monday, the department confirmed that the matric Maths Paper 2 was leaked just hours before the exam.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said it remained committed to ensuring that the credibility and integrity of the national senior certificate exams was upheld.

The department said that it was working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the matter and the extent of the leak.

The Basic Education Department said that it was disappointed by the recent exam leak, which poses a threat to the credibility of the public exam.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga: "If such a sensitive document leaves the department without us knowing, it means that something went wrong somewhere and someone will have to be punished."

Mhlanga said that initial investigations indicated that the leak was only shared among a small group of pupils in Gauteng and Limpopo via WhatsApp.

"We want to say that it is not a nation-wide thing. Our initial investigation indicates that it is confined to a few learners in Gauteng and Limpopo."

The department said that it hoped that the paper leak was not widespread, which could cause a crisis.

