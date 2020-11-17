CSA's Members Council approves appointment of Mthethwa's interim board

In a statement from the acting president of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Rihan Richards, it was revealed that the decision was in terms of the CSA Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI), with a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities for the immediate future of CSA.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA’s Members Council has finally approved the appointment of the interim board assembled by the Sports Ministry in October.

In a statement from the acting president of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Rihan Richards, it was revealed that the decision is in terms of the CSA Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI), with a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities for the immediate future of CSA.

The move comes after last week’s announcement from the council, who accused the temporary structure of, “overstepping and disregarding agreed upon duties, responsibilities and lines of accountability; and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the propose interim board”.



Proposed board chair Zak Yacoob, responded that the nine-member team had “been mandated to do a clean-up job and we take it seriously”.

He added that “now one will dictate our action”.

The appointment of the board comes after what the Members Council termed as a “frank, honest, and constructive engagement held between representatives from the Members’ Council and the interim board. Everyone agreed on the way forward and to collaborate, strictly in accordance with the relevant legal framework”.

“The interim board regards this as a positive step and looks forward to work together to achieving the desired results,” Judith February added, speaking on behalf of the interim board.

Richards concluded: “In the spirit of the CSA vision, the Members’ Council considers the engagements with the interim board on the way forward, a leap in the right direction and anticipates cricket to be the winner as a result.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.