CPUT students call on management to address allowance issues

CAPE TOWN - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students on Tuesday said they wanted management to address payment system issues after some students had still not received allowances from National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for months.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) said some students hadn’t been assisted since the start of the academic year.

The SRC’s Sihle Ngxabi said last week students embarked on a protest to highlight the issue.

“People aren’t getting their allowances or sometimes there is a delay in releasing those allowances. It takes time to update their systems and it takes time to release money to students, so we are protesting around that.”

He added the delay in payments had a negative impact on students because they needed travelling and meal funds.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the institution was aware of the issues raised by students.

““We are aware of the complaint by students that allowances have not been dispersed. There are a variety of reasons for this. This could include that their funding was stopped because of a household income that exceeds the income threshold; or that funding was cancelled because of SARS data - but we continue to work closely with NSFAS to resolve individual cases as they emerge."

