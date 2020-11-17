Coronavirus: latest US restrictions as cases soar

A new stay-at-home advisory came into effect in Chicago, America's third-biggest city, on Monday.

NEW YORK - US states and cities were imposing a raft of new restrictions to try to curb soaring Covid-19 infection rates.

Here, AFP takes a look at some of the latest measures:

CHICAGO

Residents have been asked to remain confined to their homes for the next three weeks except for essential activities such as attending work, school or buying groceries.

MICHIGAN

The Midwestern state, whose largest city is Detroit, is halting all indoor dining and in-person learning for university and high-school students for three weeks.

Other indoor activities such as movie theatres, casinos, bowling centres and group fitness classes will also be suspended when the order takes effect Wednesday.

WASHINGTON STATE

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee announced new restrictions including suspending indoor dining, closing gyms and museums and limiting stores and places of worship to 25% occupancy.

The measures, which ban residents from having guests at their homes unless the guest quarantined beforehand, begin to take effect from Monday night and run until December 14.

NEW JERSEY

Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum 10 people from Tuesday, while outdoor gatherings will be capped at 150 from next week, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Some indoor events such as religious services, weddings and funerals may continue at 25% capacity or up to 150 people, he added.

NEW MEXICO

A two-week lockdown took effect in the Southwestern state on Monday, with residents ordered to stay at home except for essential trips.

All non-essential businesses must close and restaurants are only allowed to operate pickup and delivery services, ruled Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

OREGON

Democratic Governor Kate Brown has limited all bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery only from Wednesday until December 2.

She also closed all recreational facilities, including museums, gyms, zoos and gardens, and limited social gatherings to six people under the order announced Friday.

NEW YORK

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all establishments licensed to sell alcohol statewide to close at 10:00 pm from Friday last week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is on the verge of closing public schools, which teach 1.1 million students, as the city's seven-day average of new cases nears 3%.

CALIFORNIA

San Francisco stopped indoor dining and reduced capacity at fitness centres and movie theatres from Saturday following a 250% spike in cases since early October.

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that 41 of California's 58 counties are now subject to the state's tightest level of restrictions, which includes closed and outdoor dining only at restaurants.

Schools can only operate at 25% capacity, and only students considered a priority may attend class in person.

NORTH DAKOTA

On Friday, the state's Republican governor ordered all residents to wear face masks in public after months of resisting the measure.

Doug Burgum also signed an executive order limiting restaurants and bars to 50% capacity from Monday.

