Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

JOHANNESBURG - Commuters on Tuesday were urged to use alternative transport due to a massive countrywide taxi march planned for Wednesday.

The National Taxi Association (NTA) said drivers would be marching to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s office and the Presidency in Tshwane at the Union Buildings to submit a memorandum of demands.

Drivers said some of their aggrievances included the refusal for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to be the main leadership body of the sector.

The industry said drivers had still not received the R1.3 billion COVID-19 relief fund for drivers.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele assured that traffic would not be disrupted.

“We are sorry to our deserving commuters. It’s just a petty that the powers that be do not listen when we talk to them. So, this is the only way that they will listen to our plight,” Malele said.

