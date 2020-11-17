Capetonians left a bit shaken after 3.5 magnitude tremor in Saldanha Bay

SABC News is reporting that the SA Geological Survey has confirmed the 3.5 magnitude tremor which originated in the Saldanha Bay area and was felt all the way in the Mother City.

CAPE TOWN - A tremor struck parts of Cape Town early on Tuesday morning.

SABC News is reporting that the US Geological Survey has confirmed the 3.5 magnitude tremor which originated in the Saldanha Bay area and was felt all the way in the Mother City.

There's been no immediate reports of damage.

In late September, Cape Town felt the effects of a strong 6.2 magnitude tremor that struck about 1,600 kilometres offshore.

