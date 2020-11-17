Bushiris now facing more charges for skipping country for Malawi: SA govt

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church returned to their East African home country claiming to be seeking protection from threats on their lives in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement authorities are still piecing together evidence to determine how controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary went to Malawi without their travel documents.

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church returned to their East African home country claiming to be seeking protection from threats on their lives in South Africa.

They’re facing criminal charges of money laundering, theft and fraud involving about R102 million.

A warrant has been issued for their arrest and their combined R400,000 bail forfeited.

When the Bushiris were granted bail, they were required to hand over the passports to police and ordered not to leave South Africa.

There are questions about how the couple managed if they didn’t have their passports.

Government has denied reports that the Bushiris were aboard Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s fight following his work trip to South Africa last week.

Spokesperson Phumla Williams said the pair were now facing more criminal charges: “He has violated the bail conditions. His travel documents are with the police.”

The South African government is under pressure to ensure that the Bushiris are extradited.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi admitted to Eyewitness News on Monday that government was struggling to secure the country’s borders.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.