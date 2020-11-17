Bushiris did not get help from Malawi's President Chakwera - Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that there's no indication with government's movement control system of the Bushiris leaving South Africa through any of the country’s borders.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that it was still unclear exactly how Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country.

Motsoaledi said that there's no indication with government's movement control system of the Bushiris leaving South Africa through any of the country’s borders.

The minister on Wednesday morning briefed MPs on the escape and how Home Affairs was involved in the saga.

The Bushiris skipped bail and fled the country last week.

Minister Motsoaledi's told MPs how Bushiri and his wife entered South Africa illegally.

Motsoaledi said that the Bushiris each had five passports, all issued in Malawi.

He's also dismissed claims that the couple got help from Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera.

"The passports were matched with the photos and faces of the members who were there and they went into the plane but before the plane departed, it was definitely searched for the second time. Having convinced themselves that there was no sign of Mr and Mrs Bushiri, the plane was allowed to depart."

Motsoaledi added that the debacle did not just involve Home Affairs, other government agencies were also investigating.

"It's not solely a matter of Home Affairs as many people have been saying, ever since the saga began, the whole security cluster, the JCPS, are involved in it."

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the couple, with the help of Interpol.

