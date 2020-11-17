Bushiri escape: MPs demand Waterkloof Air Force Base security footage

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has faced questions from angry MPs about how the Bushiris managed to leave undetected at all points of SA entry.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday said they want to see video footage from The Waterkloof Air Force Base as they seek answers on how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife fled the country.

The preacher and his wife, Mary, are charged with fraud, theft and money laundering involving R102 million.

They were granted bail last week but crossed the border for their home country of Malawi – leading to a warrant of arrest, as well as bail being forfeited and revoked.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi faced questions from angry MPs about how the Bushiris managed to leave undetected at all points of entry.

He refuted claims they fled onboard Malawi President Lazarus Chikwera’s plane from Waterkloof, but MPs are not convinced.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo has called for security footage to be looked at as part of the investigation.

“If we were to get the footage of what happened between the time the plane left and three hours before, all the questions will be properly answered – we will then know what exactly has happened.”



The IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe said the escape was a “major embarrassment” and also weakened the country’s national security.

“At the rate at which our borders are being compromised, time and time again, is a very serious safety and security risk for our nation. Our nation is becoming a playground for criminal syndicates and possibly even terrorist groups.”

Motsoaledi told the committee government’s security cluster will do a more in-depth investigation and report back to Parliament.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.