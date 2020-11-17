Brackenfell High reschedules Friday's exams due to planned EFF protest

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) officials on Tuesday said all grade 11 exams would be rescheduled, but the school would remain open and classes for pupils would continue.

CAPE TOWN – Friday’s exams scheduled at Brackenfell High School were on Tuesday rescheduled ahead of a planned protest by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The WCED said arrangements we made that would allow grade 12 pupils to write Physical Sciences Paper 1.

EFF supporters were planning an anti-racism protest at the school on Friday morning.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the EFF was granted permission by the City of Cape Town for 100 members to protest outside the school from midday.

“We are in contact with the school, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the city’s law enforcement services to ensure that order is maintained and our learners and staff are safe. There is also private security to ensure that no harm comes to the school or its learners,” Schäfer said in a statement.

She added: “I call on Brackenfell residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercations. Any action that would escalate tensions further will make it harder for law enforcement authorities to do their jobs. Please do not take the law into your own hands.”

