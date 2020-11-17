Bonteheuwel couple arrested for death of baby boy

The man and woman, believed to be the child's parents, appeared in court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Two people arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby boy in Bontehewel will remain in police custody.

Levy Isaacs was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon where he died from his injuries.

The couple was arrested soon afterward.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Members attached to the Bishop Lavis FCS unit arrested two persons. the case was remanded to 22 January 2021 for a formal bail application."

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said that the child was beaten.

"The eight-month-old child wasn't abused by a stranger. That eight-month-old child, by the name of Levy Isaacs, was abused by the person that gave birth to him and by that person's husband. I'm heartbroken, I'm devastated."

