5 people injured after bus crashes into concrete structure in Denver

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident earlier on Tuesday morning.

A bus crashed into a concrete structure on Tuesday, 17 November 2020. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
A bus crashed into a concrete structure on Tuesday, 17 November 2020. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Five people have been injured after a bus crashed into a concrete structure in Denver in Joburg.

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident earlier on Tuesday morning.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said that those injured had been rushed to hospital: “On close assessment, it was discovered that two people were trapped inside the concrete structure while three others were found outside. The Johannesburg Emergency Service managed to rescue the two people from the structure."

