5 people injured after bus crashes into concrete structure in Denver

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident earlier on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Five people have been injured after a bus crashed into a concrete structure in Denver in Joburg.

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident earlier on Tuesday morning.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said that those injured had been rushed to hospital: “On close assessment, it was discovered that two people were trapped inside the concrete structure while three others were found outside. The Johannesburg Emergency Service managed to rescue the two people from the structure."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.