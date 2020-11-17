20°C / 22°C
1,245 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA; 73 more people die

The Eastern Cape and the Free State are grappling with the most active cases at over 8,000 in each province.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 20,314.

The Health Ministry said that another 1,245 new infections were also picked up over the past day.

It brings the number of known cases in this country since the start of the pandemic to over 752,000.

The Eastern Cape and the Free State are grappling with the most active cases at over 8,000 in each province.

The recovery rate is at 92.5%, meaning that so far, more than 695,000 people have recuperated.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

