1,245 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA; 73 more people die

The Eastern Cape and the Free State are grappling with the most active cases at over 8,000 in each province.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 20,314.

The Health Ministry said that another 1,245 new infections were also picked up over the past day.

It brings the number of known cases in this country since the start of the pandemic to over 752,000.

The recovery rate is at 92.5%, meaning that so far, more than 695,000 people have recuperated.

As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 752 269 with 1 245 new cases identified.The number of tests conducted to date is 5 142 947 with 12 755 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 695 496 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%

