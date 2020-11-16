Zondo’s comments frightened Zuma, lawyer says in recusal matter

Former President Jacob Zuma is applying for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself, claiming that the deputy Chief Justice was biased.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s comments were frightening for Zuma and sounded like he was in a slaughterhouse.

Zuma is applying for Zondo to recuse himself, claiming the deputy Chief Justice was biased.

Sikhakhane said that the application sought to persuade Zondo to look at his comments and see how they were interpreted both legally and in listeners’ minds.

He explained that his argument was that Zondo had often crossed the line: “Those comments that are made flippantly without self-restraint have the same effect. So, a judge who decides to go either extreme may be immature because… what is required are comments that seek to understand, to intellectually engage.”

WATCH: Zondo hears Zuma arguments for recusal from state capture inquiry

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.