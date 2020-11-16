WC transport dept to intensify road safety ops ahead of festive season

Between 9 and the 15 November, 53 integrated roadblocks were conducted where over 23,000 vehicles were checked.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department will be intensifying road safety operations ahead of the festive season.

On Sunday, MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela joined officers during an operation on the N1 in Beaufort West. It is one of the busiest long-distance intersections in the country.

Between 9 and the 15 November, 53 integrated roadblocks were conducted where over 23,000 vehicles were checked.

More than 200 speeding offences were recorded and over 3,000 fines were issued for various traffic violations.

Madikizela said 24 crashes occurred and 25 people were killed during this period on the province's roads.

“I’m very concerned with the high number of accidents seen on our roads. I want to send a stern warning to rivers who are speeding, and driving under the influence, and those people who aren’t complying with the rules of the rules in general.”

