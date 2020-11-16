Water shortages & no electricity: Evaton residents lament lack of services

The municipality’s financial problems have brought service delivery in communities in the Vaal to its knees.

EVATON - While people in the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality continue to face well-documented water shortages, some residents have told Eyewitness News that they haven’t had electricity for years.

Toxic waste infused with raw sewage continues to pile up and is once again finding its way back into the Vaal River, a year after the army left the area.

Some residents in Evaton in the Vaal said that they had been left in the dark for years.

One woman said she had not had electricity since 2017: “It’s painful, we buy paraffin and they do nothing for us.”

She said they’ve held a number of protests, but nothing had changed.

“Nothing has changed, we don’t have houses and we are now getting old while living in shacks.”

Last week, some disgruntled residents stayed away from the by-elections, fed up over the severe lack of service delivery coupled with persistent environmental problems.

