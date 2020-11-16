20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's bid for Raymond Zondo's recusal part 2

Former President Jacob Zuma and his legal team are at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday where they are applying for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chairperson.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma and his legal team are at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday where they are applying for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chairperson, claiming he was biased.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma's lawyers argue for Raymond Zondo's recusal

