Vaal Dam levels increase to over 33% following recent rainfall

The levels had dropped to a record low of just over 29% at the end of last month with the dam affected by a combination of heatwaves and a lack of continuous rainfall in the Vaal Dam's catchment areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said that the Vaal Dam water levels increased slightly following the recent summer rains.

The levels improved to just over 33%.

They had dropped to a record low of just over 29% at the end of last month, with the dam affected by a combination of heatwaves and a lack of continuous rainfall in the Vaal Dam's catchment areas.

The Vaal Dam water levels increased significantly this week following weeks of decline.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau said that while Gauteng experienced persistent downfalls the rain had been falling in the wrong catchment areas.

“The Vaal Dam within the Integrated Vaal River System has slightly increased. This is mainly due to the rains that have come down especially in the catchment areas and we can see the inflows on the Integrated Vaal River System.”

In an effort to conserve water, the department has called on Gauteng residents to take advantage of the summer rainfall by making water harvesting a part of their lives.

Ratau added that rainwater should not go to waste and could be used for a number of household purposes.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.