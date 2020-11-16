Two people in court over murder of infant in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Two people appeared in court on Monday, in connection with the murder of an eight-month-old baby in Bonteheuwel.

The man and woman, believed to be its parents, were arrested on Friday and appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

The case was remanded until 22 January for a formal bail application.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said, “Members of the Bishop Lavis FCS unit attended to the arrest of two persons – a 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old female. They appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates court on a charge of murder. They will stay in custody and the state will be opposing bail.”

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie, who visited the home of the baby, said the boy was allegedly abused by his parents.

“An eight-month-old child was abused so badly that the child is no longer with us anymore. I am shocked to my core. I am heartbroken, I’m devastated, and I am disgusted. This is not who we are as people – this is not the society who we are aiming to be.”

He added the baby was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after which he succumbed to his injuries.

