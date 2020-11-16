Taxi driver on the run after knocking down cop in Khayelitsha

The officer was struck by a tax on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver who allegedly knocked over a policeman in Khayelitsha is on the run.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Khayelitsha police are investigating a culpable homicide case after a 33-year-old constable stationed at Mitchells Plain was hit by a taxi in Site C. He died due to his injuries on the crime scene."

Meanwhile, a motorist is behind bars after he knocked over two cyclists on the West Coast road on Sunday.

One of the cyclists died while the other's been hospitalised.

Police said that the motorist was apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He'll also be charged with culpable homicide.

