State capture commission to hear Zuma application to have Zondo recuse himself

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission will on Monday morning hear an application by former President Jacob Zuma for chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

Zuma’s lawyers filed the application last Wednesday but they've previously accused Zondo of being biased against Zuma.

Zuma had earlier said that family history between the two of them was the reason and Zondo later clarified that he had a relationship and a child with a sister of one of Zuma's wives 25 years ago before Zuma even met the wife in question.

"I have faith in all the judges and their ability to execute their tasks with the requisite levels of fairness impartiality and independence



This was former President Jacob Zuma when he first announced that he had instituted an inquiry into state capture.

"I requested the Chief Justice to provide me with name of the judge to head the commission - he has selected Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to undertake this task. I urge everyone to cooperate with the commission of inquiry. I trust that we will all respect the process and place no impediments to prevent the commission from doing its work."

Zuma has previously appeared before Zondo and never brought up their family history or that he was biased, yet today his lawyers will argue that, leaving many asking the question - what’s changed?

