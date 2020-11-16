SAPS probe circumstances around boy who drowned in Meyerton public pool

Gauteng paramedics responded to a call-out at lunchtime on Sunday and found lifeguards performing CPR on the teenager.

JOHANNESBURG - A boy has drowned in a public swimming pool in Meyerton.

The paramedics took over, but his vitals dropped and he was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the drowning.

