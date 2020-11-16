Religious leaders are controlling some SA politicians, Rights Commission told

The commission held hearings on Monday in Braamfontein on abuses within religion.

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission on Monday heard how some self-proclaimed prophets and apostles were controlling politicians and government.

The commission held hearings in Braamfontein on abuses within religion.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri fled South Africa last week after facing fraud charges.

• ALSO READ: SA govt confirms arrest warrant issued for Bushiris

Pastor Ramabulane Makhodo detailed the power of “spiritual fathers”. He was at one stage running a church, which he referred to as a cult.

Makhodo said even politicians and government officials attended such churches to acquire power.

“They have the spiritual power, and they have the political influence. You are dealing with a deep government within our government,” he said.

Makhado is a trained pastor but opted to open his church because he wanted to be powerful like others.

He detailed how he was trained in West Africa by what he called a secret community, and at the end of his training, he was given a pig’s head which he was told would attract followers.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.