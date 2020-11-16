Police reopen Ashley Kriel murder case, ANCYL call for it to be prioritised

The circumstances around his 1987 death have never been clearly established and his family has waited 33 years for justice.

CAPE TOWN - After calls to have antiapartheid activist Ashley Kriel’s murder investigation reopened, police are finally looking into the case again.

The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape has welcomed the move and wants the investigation to be prioritised.

He was Killed in 1987 in Athlone - apparently during a scuffle with a police officer.

The league's Muhammad Khalid Sayed on Monday said, “Since 2018, we made a commitment at the gravesite of Ashley Kriel to fight for the reopening of the investigation; and we made a call to the (National Prosecuting Authority) to reopen the investigation. We’ve been engaging with the family and they’ve been waiting for far too long. But we are very pleased.”

He said the deaths of other activists during apartheid should also be probed.

“What this is symbolic of this is the impunity with which those responsible for crime during apartheid and even those who are benefiting from the ill-gotten gains of apartheid are now walking around arrogantly. Each case is similar… justice is served.”

