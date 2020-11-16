PE gangster to appear in court for alleged murder of boy (16)

The police's Priscilla Naidu said Damien Dennis was killed on Saturday night after two suspects opened fire in the Helenvale area.

CAPE TOWN – A Port Elizabeth gangster will appear in the dock this week following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy.

“It is alleged that at about 18:15, Damien Dennis and his friends were standing on the road when two suspects started shooting at them. The victims started running, however, Dennis fell and passed away.”

Anti-gang unit members spotted one of the suspects during the early hours of Sunday morning and cornered him.

He will face a charge of murder in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

