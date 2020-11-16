Over R1.9m worth of abalone seized in Cape Town, 2 suspects arrested

During a multidisciplinary operation on Monday, officials uncovered an illegal abalone facility in Edgemead.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks on Monday seized over R1.9 million worth of abalone in Edgemead in Cape Town.



During a multidisciplinary operation, officials uncovered an illegal abalone facility in the area.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said in a statement: “The joint team conducted a search and seizure operation where they uncovered an illegal abalone facility at Kewridge in Edgemead where members recovered a total of 8776 dried and 26 chucked abalone worth an estimated street value of more than R1.9 million.”

Two suspects were arrested.

They were expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Wednesday where they would face charges of operating an illegal processing facility.

