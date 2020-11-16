'Our king has arrived': Minnie Dlamini shares pic of Baby Jones

Celebrity and socialite Minnie Dlamini Jones shared the news of the birth of her son with her fans on Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Minnie Dlamini Jones is a new mommy!

The TV presenter and model shared the news of the birth of her son with her fans on Twitter.

Dlamini Jones shared a picture of her son, saying: “Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones.”

Our King has arrived

Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones #TheJoneses pic.twitter.com/F4NOtKvMpA Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 16, 2020

Furthermore, people have congratulated her and wished her family well.

Congratulations to Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones

He has arrived, Netha Makhosini Jones. pic.twitter.com/E1En3jEW6i You_Dont_Milk_A_Dog (@Nomagadlela) November 16, 2020

Happy birthday Makhosini hip hip Hoorey pic.twitter.com/WO7jIty3sc Simtho Biyela (@Simtho_Biyela) November 16, 2020

Congratulations fam.

So happy for you

Wishing you all continued love and happiness Salamina Mosese (@salaminaM) November 16, 2020

God giving you a baby boy not so long after you lost your baby brother is really remarkable! Congratulations mama Jones. Asavela (@AsaKakaza) November 16, 2020

