'Our king has arrived': Minnie Dlamini shares pic of Baby Jones

Celebrity and socialite Minnie Dlamini Jones shared the news of the birth of her son with her fans on Twitter.

Actress Minnie Dlamini Jones officially announced that she was pregnant on 12 September 2020. Picture: @MinnieDlamini/Twitter
Actress Minnie Dlamini Jones officially announced that she was pregnant on 12 September 2020. Picture: @MinnieDlamini/Twitter
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minnie Dlamini Jones is a new mommy!

The TV presenter and model shared the news of the birth of her son with her fans on Twitter.

Dlamini Jones shared a picture of her son, saying: “Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones.”

Furthermore, people have congratulated her and wished her family well.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

