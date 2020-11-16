'Our king has arrived': Minnie Dlamini shares pic of Baby Jones
Celebrity and socialite Minnie Dlamini Jones shared the news of the birth of her son with her fans on Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Minnie Dlamini Jones is a new mommy!
The TV presenter and model shared the news of the birth of her son with her fans on Twitter.
Dlamini Jones shared a picture of her son, saying: “Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones.”
Our King has arrivedMinnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 16, 2020
Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones #TheJoneses pic.twitter.com/F4NOtKvMpA
Furthermore, people have congratulated her and wished her family well.
Congratulations to Minnie Dlamini and Quinton JonesYou_Dont_Milk_A_Dog (@Nomagadlela) November 16, 2020
He has arrived, Netha Makhosini Jones. pic.twitter.com/E1En3jEW6i
Happy birthday Makhosini hip hip Hoorey pic.twitter.com/WO7jIty3scSimtho Biyela (@Simtho_Biyela) November 16, 2020
Oh my heart congratulations @MinnieDlamini https://t.co/Ij3hJaIcL8Mahalia Buchanan (@mahaliabuchanan) November 16, 2020
Congratulations fam.Salamina Mosese (@salaminaM) November 16, 2020
So happy for you
Wishing you all continued love and happiness
God giving you a baby boy not so long after you lost your baby brother is really remarkable! Congratulations mama Jones.Asavela (@AsaKakaza) November 16, 2020