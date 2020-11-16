More charges will be brought against the Bushiris, says govt

The couple faces immediate arrest should they return to South Africa after fleeing to Malawi last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The government on Monday said law enforcement authorities would bring more charges against the Bushiris after they violated bail their conditions.

The controversial church leaders are already facing theft, fraud, and money laundering charges involving more than R100 million.

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country to Malawi last week. They had been prohibited from travelling outside South Africa and their movements were restricted to only Gauteng and the North West.

They were scheduled to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday after being released on a combined bail of R400,000 this month.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said they were exploring various avenues to ensure that they are extradited.

“As far as we are concerned, he is accountable in South Africa and once we are able to establish that he has violated our immigration, that will also be another charge because he has violated but yes we are investigating that,” Williams said.

Thousands of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) members were waiting to see whether their preacher and his wife would ever return.

