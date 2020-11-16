Mkhize warns SA to prepare for a COVID-19 Christmas

He's noticed COVID-19 fatigue with people choosing not to wear their masks anymore failing to keep their social distance and becoming lax when it comes to washing their hands.

JOHANNESBURG - With cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 in some parts of the country, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that South Africa must start preparing for a different kind of Christmas.

He's noticed COVID-19 fatigue, with people choosing not to wear their masks anymore, failing to keep their social distance and becoming lax when it comes to washing their hands.

Mkhize said that cluster outbreaks did not necessarily mean the entire country would experience an immediate resurgence.

He said they were monitoring these developments closely.

“The day-to-day festivities have to be done differently and it is very important for us to start gearing ourselves for a slightly different Christmas. I’m not talking about the lockdown, I’m talking about just changing the way we enjoy and then end up with an infection.”

Mkhize and the team will be in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Tuesday where experts have noticed a massive spike in cases in that part of the Eastern Cape.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay area is causing a lot of challenges we need to control the area and see if it can be contained, otherwise it will start flaring up in other parts of the country.”

